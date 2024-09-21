Kirsten Dunst stepped out with brother Christian, posing together on a red carpet in a rare sibling outing.

The actress, 42, and her younger brother, 37, were photographed together as they attended Gucci Women’s Spring Summer 2025 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Friday, September 20.

The Spider-Man actress stunned in a strapless, floor-length black dress emblazoned with floral print. For his part, Christian opted for a short-sleeved white Gucci T-shirt teamed with black pants.

Speaking to W magazine ahead of the event, the Bring It On star spoke about the difficulties she and her brother faced due to having such similar names.

“It’s so embarrassing,” Kirsten told the outlet. “Especially when we do interviews and I have to be like, ‘Hi, I’m Kirsten. This is Christian.’ It’s the same name.”

During the interview, Kirsten also revealed why she brought her brother as her plus one to the event rather than her husband, Jesse Plemons, 36.

“We both needed a brother-sister getaway,” Kirsten explained. “Jesse stayed home with the kids. Someone had to.”

Kirsten and Plemons have been dating since 2016 and secretly tied the knot in July 2022.

Together, they share sons Ennis, 6, and James, 3 and both actors have opened up about their parenting journey over the years.

In August 2019, Kirsten told Net-A-Porter that her first pregnancy came as a “surprise.” She explained: “If I hadn’t met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs. [But] it feels like I lucked out.”

Meanwhile, Plemons told GQ in November that same year that fatherhood was “the best.”

“It’s so hard to put into words. All the cliches are true, what every parent tells you,” he told the magazine, before joking about getting used to his son’s lack of sleep. “That’s one of the saving graces of getting used to working odd hours [as an actor], working all night. People complain about not getting enough sleep, but there’s not better reason on earth to lose sleep, you know? And if you’re lucky enough to have family around and to be able to get some help you trust. It is hard, being away, but it’s also just so much fun to watch the lights turn on, slowly, more and more every day.”

In April 2024, Kirsten shared that she and Plemons are encouraging a device-free household so their sons will develop good social skills.

“We’ve got record players. We’re just not a ‘Siri, play whatever’ household,” she told Variety. “Our kids don’t have iPads either. If they want to use an iPad on the plane, it’s Dad’s iPad. And we’re not phone-at-restaurant kind of people.”

She continued: “I’m not raising a kid that can’t have conversations at the table.”