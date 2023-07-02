Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have been a Hollywood power couple since they started dating in 2016 — and now they have their own family together.

Us Weekly previously broke the news in December 2017 that the Bring It On star and the Friday Night Lights alum, who secretly wed in July 2022, were expecting their first child. Dunst subsequently debuted her baby bump during a photoshoot for Rodarte’s Fall-Winter 2018 lookbook. The pair’s firstborn son, Ennis, arrived in May 2018.

“It’s like an old cowboy name,” Dunst told Jimmy Kimmel the following September about choosing a unique name for her baby boy. “We found it online. You know, on those baby websites where you just keep scrolling. We were like, ‘We like that. It sounds cool.’”

Nearly three years, the Fargo costars revealed they were expecting baby No. 2 when Dunst posed for a W Magazine feature. “Every shot was on the floor,” the Marie Antoinette star quipped to the magazine. “I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’ I felt like Urkel.”

Dunst — who costarred with her now-husband in 2015’s Fargo and 2022’s Power of the Dog — gave birth to son James Robert in June 2021.

“This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna,” she told The New York Times in a profile published in September 2021, revealing James’ name for the first time. “He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel.”

She added, joking: “I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months. I’ve developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I’m in a really special place.”

Scroll below to read Dunst and Plemons’ rare quotes about parenting and their children: