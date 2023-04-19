Budding bookworms! Jesse Plemons gave a rare update on his and Kirsten Dunst’s life with their two sons — and revealed which child is a bigger reader.

The Friday Night Lights alum, 35, joked on the Tuesday, April 18, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he had a “bone to pick” with host Jimmy Fallon after eldest son Ennis got hooked on the comedian’s children’s book franchise.

“Kirsten was on the show a while ago. This was, I think, before our oldest child was born and you sent a few books,” Plemons recalled during his appearance on the late-night show. “They provided some great times for us. We really enjoyed them.”

The Oscar nominee, who shares Ennis, 4, and James, 2, with his wife, 40, noted that Fallon’s books — which include Everything Is Mama, You Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada and This Is Baby — are “for young kids, wouldn’t you say?”

Plemons then joked that the material’s ideal reading age has become problematic in his house.

“Our kid is [almost] 5 now, and all he wants to read is Mama and Dada book[s] … I’m worried about his progress,” the Love & Death star confessed, clarifying that Ennis will turn 5 in May.

The Texas native, who met the Bring It On actress while filming FX’s Fargo in 2015, revealed that he’s read Fallon’s material “thousands of times,” playfully adding, “I’m tired of the book!”

The Saturday Night Live alum, 48, insisted that it’s “fantastic” that Ennis likes the Mama and Dada stories.

Plemons, however, wasn’t buying it. “It’s the equivalent of Baby Shark, this book,” he said, noting that it’s not all bad because Fallon somehow “cracked some child’s mind code.”

All jokes aside, the Jungle Cruise actor confessed he wanted the Fever Pitch star to write another book. Fallon was one step ahead and pulled out a copy of his 2022 release, Nana Loves You More, which he gifted to Plemons’ family.

“I’m excited and I’m a little scared,” the Irishman star said of the new story.

Plemons’ candid quotes about his home life were rare, as the Breaking Bad alum has kept much of his relationship with Dunst under wraps. The twosome began dating in 2016, and Us Weekly confirmed one year later that they were engaged.

The Beguiled actress gave birth to the couple’s first child, Ennis, in May 2018. The pair welcomed son James in April 2021. As the couple expanded their family, they also reunited on screen, starring in 2021’s The Power of the Dog.

“They’ve started working together on projects and it’s made their relationship even stronger,” an insider exclusively told Us in December 2021. “They love to spend as much time together as possible.”

The film’s success led to Oscar nominations for both Plemons and Dunst. The movie earned a total of 12 nods at the February 2022 awards show.

While the twosome didn’t win their respective categories, they did have something to celebrate. Us confirmed in July 2022 that the longtime couple tied the knot.