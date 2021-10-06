Inside Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ Son Ennis’ Nursery: Photos

Going green! Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ eldest son lives in the sweetest space.

“I just love it so much,” the actress, 39, told Architectural Digest on Tuesday, October 5, of 3-year-old Ennis’ nursery, which is wallpapered with foxes and mice in a design by Lake August. “I just love that old school, cover the entire room in wallpaper [look] as opposed to just, ‘Let’s do one wall.'”

The New Jersey native went on to show the room’s Erik Höglund pendant light, Hollywood at Home window coverings and Crate and Barrel basket, noting that her and her Fargo costar’s eldest son doesn’t call the nursery his “bedroom.” He hilariously refers to it as a “living room” instead.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2017 that Dunst and Plemons, 33, got engaged, and they became parents the following year. In July, Us reported that the pair’s second son, James, now 4 months, had arrived.

Dunst waited two months to share the infant’s name, telling The New York Times, “This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel.”

The Jumanji star joked in September that she was in “a really special place” with two little ones at home. “I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months,” she told the newspaper. “I’ve developed an eye twitch, too.”

After the Golden Globe nominee announced Ennis’ name in 2018, she told Jimmy Kimmel that it was rife with opportunity for teasing.

“I know what Ennis will be called. Come on, you just stick a P in front of it,” Dunst joked during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance that September. “There’s also anus. That’s not a great one. It’s, like, an old cowboy name.”

The Fargo costars found the moniker “on those baby websites where you just keep scrolling,” Dunst added, explaining, “We were like, ‘We like that. It sounds cool.’ There’s also a town in Texas named Ennis where Jesse’s from. It’s also a county in Ireland.”

Dunst’s first pregnancy was unplanned, she told Net-A-Porter in August 2019. “I thought I would have a hard time getting pregnant, but it was a surprise,” the Virgin Suicides star told the outlet at the time. “If I hadn’t met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs. It feels like I lucked out. … Ennis is so adorable, with two big dimples. He is such a happy baby.”

