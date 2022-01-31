And epic clap back! Kourtney Kardashian wasted no time shutting down rumors that she photoshopped her butt to look bigger.

Long story short, the 42-year-old reality star shared a picture of herself in a cheetah-print robe — with a noticeably larger behind — to Instagram Stories. It took all of a few seconds for her followers to star calling out her bigger booty.

Before things got too out of hand, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum addressed the accusations via Instagram Stories. “OMG R U SERIOUS THIS IS A FAN EDIT. FOR BETTER WAYS TO USE YOUR TIME, INSTEAD OF ANALYZING EDITS OF ME, follow @poosh,” she wrote, adding a string of laughing emojis.

Kourtney wasn’t the only member of her family to face photoshop accusations last week. Kim Kardashian was also called out by her followers after sharing a bikini picture that included a distortion in her leg, just below her knee.

“Kim what happened to ur leg,” a person tweeted, while another added, “Why does Kim’s arm look bigger than her leg.” Someone else chimed in: “Kim, Kim, Kim … Your right leg is, uh ….” Following the comments, the 41-year-old fashion designer deleted the post.

Khloé Kardashian also fans stumped after sharing a photo via Instagram in which her hands were shades lighter than her face. The 37-year-old Good American founder posed for a glam photo in her car and while her makeup looked amazing, her face was a noticeably different color than the skin on her hands.

“Had shade vs face,” a one of her followers quipped, while another questioned, “What happened with her hands????” Someone else added: “Love her but the hands don’t match.”

This isn’t the first time that Khloé’s fans have questioned her limbs. In February 2021, she shared a series of images from a Good American photoshoot that were shot with a fish eye lens. As a result, her feet and fingers looked super sized — and fans wasted no time calling out the illusion.

In response, Khloé took to Twitter. “I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my hands are normal sized hands and are still in tact. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a ‘photoshop fail.’ Have a great day,” she wrote. “I absolutely love how my GA campaign turned out! … Hope the ‘concern and confusion’ is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos LOL this really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie.”