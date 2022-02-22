Nailed it! Kourtney Kardashian came up with a pretty creative way to profess her love for Travis Barker. The 42-year-old Poosh founder revealed that her Valentine’s Day mani had a special nod to her hubby-to-be.

The mom of three took to Instagram Stories on Monday, February 21, to share a snap of her next-level nail art. While her rich red nail polish color was par for the course, the reality star, who works with nail artist Lisa Kon, upped the ante by getting Barker’s initials drawn on her respective ring fingers.

While you might need to get enlist a calligrapher to recreate the amazing gothic print letters, Us Weekly’s Stylish was able to get the deets on Kardashian’s polish. She used the Lisa Kon gel line in shade 016, which retails for $30.

While Kardashian’s latest set is going to remain at the top of our nail inspo chart, the star has been giving a shoutout to her fiancé with her nail polish for a few weeks now.

Rewind the clock to the beginning of the month, and Kardashian decided to match her polish to Barker’s new grill. Her chrome set was perfectly coordinated with Barker’s bling — and the couple made sure that the internet was well aware.

The Blink 182 drummer took to Instagram to share a pic of Kardashian’s nails pressed up against his lips. Naturally, fans couldn’t hold back their comments.

“Vampire aesthetic,” a user wrote, while another said, “OMFG🥵😻.” Another person added: “Ice, ice baby!”

While Kardashian is all about touching tributes via her nail art, Barker takes a more permanent approach when showing his love. The musician has added a handful of tattoos to his collection in honor of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

Shortly after the pair got engaged in October 2021, Barker visited tattoo artist Scott Campbell to get an image of Kardashian’s puckered-up lips inked on his arm.

Previously, Barker let Kardashian pick up a tattoo needle and actually give him a tattoo in her handwriting. She decided to write “i love you” on the Mainstream Sellout musician’s lower arm. “I tattoo,” she captioned a series of images at the time.

Barker also has “Kourtney” inked over his left nipple and a thigh tattoo in Kardashian’s handwriting that reads: “You’re so cool.” The phrase is a reference to Quentin Tarantino’s movie True Romance, which holds a special significance for the couple.

