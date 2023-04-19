New trend alert? Kourtney Kardashian has taken the cutout aesthetic to a new level.

The Poosh founder, 44, showed off her curves in a pair of leggings that featured a heart-shaped opening on her backside. Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, featured the look in his birthday tribute to the TV personality via Instagram on Tuesday, April 18. In the snap, Kardashian is seen smiling widely as she rocked the unconventional bottoms that were equipped with lace detailing. The California native paired the pants with an oversized sports jersey and zip-up boots.

In addition to the butt-baring style statement, Barker, 47, included snaps of his wife with a fresh face. “My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born,” the drummer wrote in the caption. “You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you, my wife.”

Kardashian reacted to her beau’s sweet shout-out in the comments section of the social media post. “I’m crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband,” she wrote.

The lovebirds tied the knot in Portofino, Italy in May 2022. Their European nuptials came after the pair legally married that same month during a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. The two had previously attempted to say “I do” in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys that April — but couldn’t obtain a marriage license.

The couple gave fans an intimate glimpse at their multiple weddings during the Hulu special ’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis. The documentary, which began streaming on Thursday, April 13, shared never-before-seen footage from their nuptials.

“Italy was just such a special place. I spent probably five summers in Portofino with my kids. So, I took you to Portofino. It was the second time you ever flew,” the lifestyle guru — who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick — said while cuddled up with Barker in the special.

The musician, for his part, referred to their third walk down the aisle as “beautiful and peaceful and so romantic.”

According to the rocker, it was hard to choose which of the three ceremonies stood out the most. “It’s like choosing a child. I can’t pick the best one. Vegas was, like, our wild, rock star wedding. Santa Barbara was, like, as traditional as, like, everybody else’s wedding could’ve been,” he continued. In response, Kardashian gushed over the Italian love fest, adding, “And then, Italy was just really romantic and classic.”