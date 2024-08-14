Kourtney Kardashian is fierce in feathers.
Kardashian, 45, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 13, to show off a frilly outfit she rocked while posing for her wellness gummy brand, Lemme. Her ensemble featured a bubblegum pink knit top embellished with lots of feathers and a black bow at her neck. She paired the garment with matching underwear and platform heels complete with a sparkly silver sole and cushioned strap.
For glam, Kardashian donned a full beat including shimmery pink eyeshadow on her lids, a plum color blended into her crease, long lashes, rosy cheeks and lined pink lips. Her brunette hair was teased into a voluminous coiffure.
Elsewhere in her campaign, Kardashian slayed in a fuzzy pastel pink sweater featuring a white lace collar and sparkly buttons. She completed her getup with black-and-whtie polka dot bottoms.
“A little bts from my @lemme glow lollipop campaign shoot,” Kardashian captioned the post.
Famous friends were quick to praise Kardashian in the comments section. “Loves it!😍🎀💞,” Paris Hilton gushed, as celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos added, “Miss u. A stunner.”
This isn’t the first time Kardashian has stunned in feathers. Last month, she rocked a white plume jacket while attending husband Travis Barker’s Blink-182 concert. She elevated the coat with a black top featuring a glittery skull and a black miniskirt. Kardashian topped her look off with knee-high leather boots.
At the time, she shared via Instagram that she was struggling to choose an outfit for the concert.
“112 degrees outside, 65 degrees inside,” she captioned a mirror selfie of her outfit. “What to wear 🤣.”
In February, Kardashian showed off more of her concert style while cheering on her husband. For the show, she rocked an oversized Mr. Dream jersey as a dress and pointed-toe kitten heels. Kardashian topped off her look with a thick headband.