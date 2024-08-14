Your account
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Legs in Feathered Underwear and Matching Top

Kourtney Kardashian Delivers Drama in Feathered Pink Bodysuit
Kourtney Kardashian. Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is fierce in feathers.

Kardashian, 45, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 13, to show off a frilly outfit she rocked while posing for her wellness gummy brand, Lemme. Her ensemble featured a bubblegum pink knit top embellished with lots of feathers and a black bow at her neck. She paired the garment with matching underwear and platform heels complete with a sparkly silver sole and cushioned strap.

For glam, Kardashian donned a full beat including shimmery pink eyeshadow on her lids, a plum color blended into her crease, long lashes, rosy cheeks and lined pink lips. Her brunette hair was teased into a voluminous coiffure.

Elsewhere in her campaign, Kardashian slayed in a fuzzy pastel pink sweater featuring a white lace collar and sparkly buttons. She completed her getup with black-and-whtie polka dot bottoms.

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in Trench Coat Designed by Megan Fox

“A little bts from my @lemme glow lollipop campaign shoot,” Kardashian captioned the post.

Famous friends were quick to praise Kardashian in the comments section. “Loves it!😍🎀💞,” Paris Hilton gushed, as celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos added, “Miss u. A stunner.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has stunned in feathers. Last month, she rocked a white plume jacket while attending husband Travis Barker’s Blink-182 concert. She elevated the coat with a black top featuring a glittery skull and a black miniskirt. Kardashian topped her look off with knee-high leather boots.

At the time, she shared via Instagram that she was struggling to choose an outfit for the concert.

Kourtney Kardashian Through the Years

“112 degrees outside, 65 degrees inside,” she captioned a mirror selfie of her outfit. “What to wear 🤣.”

In February, Kardashian showed off more of her concert style while cheering on her husband. For the show, she rocked an oversized Mr. Dream jersey as a dress and pointed-toe kitten heels. Kardashian topped off her look with a thick headband.

