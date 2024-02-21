Kourtney Kardashian isn’t just a regular mom, she’s a stylish mom.

Kardashian, 44, rocked an oversized hockey jersey at husband Travis Barker’s Blink-182 show in Brisbane, Australia, which she attended with her kids Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, as well as 3-month-old baby Rocky on Tuesday, February 20. She elevated the edgy look with a thick black headband, leather heels and silver hoop earrings.

Kardashian’s makeup included dark eyeliner, pink lips and wispy eyelashes. Her brunette hair was worn down and styled in wet waves.

Penelope and Reign played in the background of the photos while Kardashian kept a hand on Rocky’s stroller. (The Poosh founder welcomed baby Rocky in November 2023 with Barker. She shares Penelope, Reign and son Mason, 14, with ex Scott Disick. The Blink-182 drummer is also the dad of Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. He also serves as a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, who she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.)

“The chaos ❤️,” she captioned the carousel of photos. Sister Khloé Kardashian complimented her sister’s edgy look in the comments section.

“Cutie pie! I miss you,” she wrote, as close pal Sarah Howard added, “Awwwww I missssssss you.”

Since giving birth to Rocky in November 2023, Kourtney has stunned in a number of fabulous outfits. At her family’s Christmas party in December 2023, she opted for a “cozy coat” featuring a cinched waist, fuzzy fabric and floor-length design. She complimented her jacket with a plunging bodysuit and sheer black tights. The Kardashians star accessorized with silver necklaces, a slicked-back ponytail and strappy heels.

“When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat 🧸🎄,” she captioned the post.

She posed with Barker at the party, who matched his wife in a fuzzy coat. Underneath, he wore a charcoal jacket, white dress shirt and patent leather shoes.