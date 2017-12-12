Every single time Kourtney Kardashian steps out with her dark hair swept up in a slicked-back high ponytail or bun, we find ourselves lusting over the look and promptly frustrated because her smooth, mirror-like shine and frizz and flyaway free finish seems too good to not be the work of magic. Turns out it quite often the work of celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. Luckily for Us, he shared the secret to his perfect pony on Instagram: wait to use product until the last moment.

Along with a snapshot of the reality TV star, he posted that the secret to a truly smooth ponytail is the strategic use of product at the very end of the styling process. “Snatched 🔥 When I’m doing a tight bun or ponytail I use as little product as possible until the last minute, that way the hair is easy to brush into the position you want,” he wrote. The mane man further explained that when you are ready to secure your hair into a bun or ponytail, use a strong hairspray or gel to smooth everything in place. Or, per his suggestion, you could use a shine spray at the end for a “more vinyl finish.”

Hair with mirror-like shine is a huge trend this season — and other stars like Sophie Turner have rocked the look with aplomb. The Game of Thrones actress stepped out in NYC on November 30 rocking Veronica Lake-esque waves that were beyond shiny thanks to the cult-fave Wella Light Luminous Reflective Oil Spray. Not into a heavy dose of sheen for your hair? Fitzsimon’s suggests that a regular hairspray would lend a more natural finish in those situations.

Take it from Us — we’ll be employing this trick when we’re styling our hair in a pinch. Not only has Kourtney recently sported the look, but so has Olivia Culpo — giving us ample inspiration for our party-hair-in-a-pinch moments.

