Kourtney Kardashian Reveals When She Feels 'Most Desirable'

Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life! The 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star launched her lifestyle website, Poosh, just about a year ago and now, the founder is taking a moment to reflect on how far she’s come — both personally and professionally.

In an interview for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s beauty and lifestyle website, Rose Inc., the Poosh founder opened up about her current beauty routine, her fondest makeup memory and when she feels the “most desirable.”

Long before Kylie Cosmetics or KKW Beauty existed, Kourtney and her sister, Kim Kardashian, studied mom Kris Jenner’s makeup collection. “Kim and I would always play in my mom’s bathroom, where she had a vanity and lucite makeup box filled with makeup,” Kourtney told the outlet. “I remember her Saint Laurent lipsticks that had big jeweled red hearts at the ends.”

Flash forward to present day and the mom of three has close to 90 million Instagram followers desperate to learn about her beauty routine. But no matter how many beauty products the brunette beauty layers on, she pointed out that she feels sexiest when she’s in the nude — “tiger stripes and all.”

By “tiger stripes,” Kourtney’s referring to the stretch marks she’s confidently embraced on social media. In April, she posted an Instagram photo from a boat, donning a one-piece black bathing suit. Fans responded and praised her for not editing out the marks on her upper leg. She responded to a fan and said, “I love my little stripes.”

In the same way that the influencer nurtures her mental health, she does the same for her skin. “Being consistent with facials and treatments, as well as at-home care such as face masks and the products I now use, have all really made a difference.”

But it’s over the past few years that Kourtney’s perfected her skincare routine. “37 was my year to really step it up with my skin, all encouraged by Kim, who told me to start being proactive and give it some love.”

The Los Angeles native’s morning routine starts with a prayer and then Poosh x Vital Proteins blueberry Lemon Collagen Powder, which she mixes into warm water. “I wash my face with Peach & Lily Gel Cleanser, followed by (Clean) Fresh pads from my dermatologist, Dr. Christie Kidd,” she explained.

Then, she uses Poosh x Hora Hyaluronic Halo Serum followed by Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Moisturizer and EltaMD sunscreen.

And at night time, she cleanses her skin with Tatcha Cleansing Oil or Micellar water — that is, if she wore makeup during the day. After that, she uses the “same cleanser, pads, serum and moisturizer as in the morning.”

“If I have time, I love to do a mask three times a week—or even do three masks in a row if I am home for the day working or with the kids and have the time,” the reality star-turned lifestyle expert revealed. “Some of my favorites are Phytomer White Lumination, Blue Lagoon Iceland Algae Mask, Peach & Lily Pore Proof Perfecting Clay Mask and Caudalie Instant Detox Mask.”

