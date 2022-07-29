Name a better duo! Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner have debuted what may be their most glamorous looks to date.

The famous momager, 66, posted a video via TikTok on Thursday, July 28, which showed herself and the beauty mogul, 24, taking on the viral TikTok trend in which people mouth: “I’m sorry not everybody fits in the bad bitch genre. It’s a genre. Not everybody fits on the roster.”

In the clip, the duo look like twins as they rock dark-colored sunglasses and sleek old Hollywood hairstyles. Kris styled her signature pixie cut into a gelled side part as Kylie rocked retro curls. The Safely cofounder completed the look with dangling earrings and a black silk turtleneck dress. For her part, Kylie stunned in a jewel-adorned bustier top and sheer ballroom gloves. The two glammed with matte pink lipstick.

“Kris Collection round 2? ;),” the In the Kitchen with Kris author captioned the video, teasing another collab with her daughter’s makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie dropped the Kris Jenner x Kylie Cosmetics collection in 2018. The launch included a warm eyeshadow palette that consisted of shimmery blush shades.

In addition to Kris, the Life of Kylie alum has released collections with her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. More recently, she unveiled a lip kit with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

The young businesswoman launched the label in 2014. She sold 51 percent of her brand to Coty Inc. in 2019 and later gave it a clean and vegan makeover.

When she’s not expanding her beauty empire, Kylie is focused on life as a mom. She shares daughter Stormi, 4, and a 5-month-old son (whose name has yet to be revealed) with rapper Travis Scott.

The couple recently stirred fans into a frenzy when she seemed to hint at baby No. 3. The Kardashians star complimented her longtime boyfriend, 31, on July 24 after he shared a photo of himself via Instagram in New York City. “Got there in a New York minute,” the “Anecdote” rapper captioned his post, to which Kylie commented, “😛🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻.”

“OMG??” questioned one social media user while another wrote, “3rd baby is coming.” More followers questioned the reality star about her possibly being pregnant while others pushed her to release the name of her second child before welcoming another.

