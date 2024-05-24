Kendall Jenner fooled her family at Paris Fashion Week.

During the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired Thursday, May 23, Kris Jenner opened up about not recognizing Kendall, 28, as she walked in the Victoria Beckham spring/summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023.

“Kendall, I don’t want you to take this personally, but I think I should let you know that I didn’t see you walk because I didn’t recognize you. It’s so horrible,” Kris, 68, said in a confessional, referencing the oversized glasses Kendall wore in the show. The model paired the accessory with a black blazer, leather pants and a slicked back hairdo.

Kris continued, sharing that she was wondering where her daughter was on the runway. “Where’s Kendall? Did we miss Kendall? I’m like, ‘Maybe Kendall got stuck in traffic?’ What’s happening?” she thought to herself.

Kendall, meanwhile, wasn’t upset that her mom missed her runway moment. “My family, my friends, they didn’t recognize me, but I kind of love that, I really kind of love it,” she said in the episode. “That’s kind of always my goal, like, being a chameleon, I guess, in the sense of becoming a different character.”

More of Kendall’s family members attended the show as well, including Kim Kardashian and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, both of whom were fooled by Kendall’s outfit.

Kim, 43, for her part, looked seriously stylish in a silky pink dress complete with a scoop neckline and floor-length skirt. She elevated her outfit with diamond necklaces and sparkly rings. For glam, Kim donned pink eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips.

Kris twinned with Kim in a black silky dress. She accessorized with a baggy black leather jacket and similar diamond necklaces.

The mother-daughter-duo sat next to Anna Wintour and David Beckham at the show.

New episodes of The Kardashians hit Hulu on Thursdays.