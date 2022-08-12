Kylie Jenner‘s already-fabulous handbag collection just got a major upgrade — thanks to mom Kris Jenner! The reality star was gifted a rare Hermès Birkin bag for her 25th birthday.

In a video shared via TikTok on Thursday, August 11, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video documenting her special day. The clip opened up with Kylie boarding a massive yacht. “Birthday party on the boat,” she said.

She is then met with cheers from Kris, 66, sister Kendall Jenner and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. “Happy Birthday,” they all sang in harmony. After watching fireworks and taking shots with La La Anthony, Kylie moved on to her presents.

Seated next to Kris, Kylie opened a series of orange boxes. “Mom this paper,” the Life of Kylie alum said. With the help of her daughter Stormi and sister Kim Kardashian‘s baby girl Chicago, Kylie unwrapped the Hermés gift. “Oooooh,” Kylie said as she pulled the purse from its dust bag. “Gorgeous! I’ve never seen anything like this,” the makeup mogul said of her rust-colored stunner, which retails for $100,000.

“They’ve [only] made three of these,” Kylie boasted as she cradled her new accessory.

Afterward, Kylie’s birthday crew took more shots, which proved to be a bit too much for Kim, 41. Though the Skims founder had asked for a drink earlier in the video, she is later seen spitting out the alcohol and grimacing in pain. “It’s so f–king nasty,” the Selfish author said while coughing.

“Best day,” Kylie captioned the clip. For the festive occasion, the Kylie Skin founder sparkled in a see-through sequin dress that featured a high slit.

She showed off the look via Instagram, writing “Twenty fine” alongside a carousel of photos and a video of her posing in the ensemble.

In the first shot, Kylie showed off her curves, posing by the yacht railing. For the second photo, she gave her followers another view of the dress as fireworks erupted in the background. In the clip, the California native is seen enjoying the light show with her sheer dress glistening against the camera’s flash.

To complement the sultry number, Kylie had her hair styled in a messy yet chic updo. She also rocked a rosy lip and dramatic eye makeup.

