Kylie Jenner is in her prime! The beauty mogul rang in her 25th birthday in a very sexy look.

“Twenty fine,” Jenner cheekily captioned a carousel of photos and a video from her celebration shared via Instagram on Wednesday, August 10. In the first shot, the reality star showed off her curves, posing on a boat in a sparkly see-through dress that featured a high slit. For the second photo, Jenner gave her followers another view of the dress as fireworks erupted in the background. In the clip, the California native is seen enjoying the light show with her sheer dress glistening against the camera’s flash.

To complement the sultry number, the Kylie Cosmetics founder had her hair styled in a messy yet chic updo. She also rocked a rosy lip and dramatic eye makeup.

Jenner’s famous family members flooded the comments section with praise. “I LOVE YOU,” Kim Kardashian wrote, adding a black heart emoji. Khloé Kardashian commented: “Major fomo.” Kendall Jenner kept it simple, posting a camera emoji, seemingly taking credit for capturing the glamor shots. Mom Kris Jenner also joined in on the fun, writing: “My baby!!!!!”

Ahead of her birthday, Kylie served up a series of jaw-dropping fashion moments while in London with boyfriend Travis Scott. The “Goosebumps” rapper, 31, headlined a sold out concert at the O2 arena on Saturday, August 6. For the big show, Scott’s first since the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021, Kylie looked edgy in flared jeans from Ottolinger and Helena Stölting heels. The couple’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who was also in attendance, rocked a miniature version of the denim pants and a graphic tee.

Afterward, Kylie and the Texas native stepped out in matching looks as they headed to dinner at The Twenty Two. The Kylie Skin founder sported a vintage red and white Thierry Mugler motorcycle jacket and a deconstructed miniskirt. Scott, for his part, wore a red and ivory jacket, beige joggers and Nikes on his feet.

The Life of Kylie alum and the hitmaker began dating in 2017 and welcomed Stormi one year later. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the duo were expecting baby No. 2 shortly before Kylie announced her pregnancy via social media.

The pair welcomed their second child, a son, in February. Though they initially revealed the little one’s name was Wolf Webster, Kylie later told her social media followers that the moniker wasn’t a fit for the baby boy. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

