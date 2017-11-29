What a time to be alive! Just when we think we can’t be surprised, a retro trend makes a comeback. This time around it’s the banana clip made relevant once more by none other than Kristen Bell!

The Bad Moms: Christmas star reinvented the voluminous ponytail for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Christime Symonds, who documented Bell’s whole glam experience. Symmonds posted a snapshot of the epic look from the side to her Instagram account, showcasing the wavy and luscious pony with the caption, “Yes, that’s a banana clip making @kristenanniebell’s pony tail game strong to very strong. Check her out on @jimmykimmellivetonight for the @RED charity show. 🍌clip #bananaclip.”

Yes, that’s a banana clip making @kristenanniebell’s pony tail game strong to very strong. Check her out on @jimmykimmellive tonight for the @RED charity show. 🍌clip #bananaclip A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀CHRISTINE SYMONDS (@christinesymondshair) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

The key to making the whole banana clip look work is to start with a voluminous and bouncy blowout to give the hair dimension when it is swept up. Also crucial: height at the crown and the front to give the ‘do balance.

Turns out, Bell really did give the banana clip everything it needed for a comeback. Commenters on the post remarked that they were inspired by the look to go out and purchase banana clips of their own. “Saw this post while at Target. I am now the proud owner of the Scunci 3 pack. #perfecttiming#thanksteenie,” wrote one follower.

If you are feeling inspired to give the banana clip a second chance, there are many great options available. One to check out: Goody Classic Clincher Combs ($6, amazon.com). Bonus: They are super affordable.

Could 2018 be the year of the banana clip? If Bell is any indication, we’ll all be rocking perky ponytails of our own come January.

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

