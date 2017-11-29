Margot Robbie stepped out for the premiere of her latest film I, Tonya in her typical impeccable form last night in NYC, complete with the warm copper eyeshadow look of our dreams. Once we were done swooning over her fab beauty look, we reached out to Robbie’s makeup artist, Pati Dubroff to get the exact how-to to recreate the look. And if you’re feeling hesitant because warm tones can sometimes enhance any appearance of fatigue in your face, fear not, Dubroff spilled the secret to making sure you stay looking bright and awake exclusively to Stylish!

Her so-smart tip? “Using a lot of mascara and the dark rim of liner helps frame the copper so it does not make eyes appear tired,” said Dubroff. She also recommends making sure you brighten the under eye area with a sheer concealer.

🦋 FRESH and a little SMOKEY 🦋 #margotrobbie #itonya @chantecaille @refa_usa massage tool @makeupbyannalia brushes #chantecaille A post shared by patidubroff💋 (@patidubroff) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

To create the Wolf of Wall Street star’s fresh and a little smokey copper eyeshadow look Chantecaille Mermaid Eye Color in the shade Copper and the Luster Glide Silk Infused Eyeliner by the same brand. Dubroff applied the liner first, which she smudged, then the silky metallic shadow with her fingers because the warmth helped them meld together and blend seamlessly.

Why copper shadow? “Copper has an amazing play off of blue and green eyes. It really makes them pop especially when paired with brown liner.”

Another noteworthy key to this look was to start with a glow via good skin care before she applied foundation. Dubroff used the ReFe S Carat facial massager to stimulate the skin and drain any puffiness from the actress’s face and then double-down on the glow by nourishing Robbie’s skin with the Chantecaille Rose de Mai Oil, which is known for its brightening effect.

As for the rest of Robbie’s glowing face, Dubroff added a touch of soft, natural blush from the Chantecaille L’Arbre Illuminé Palette, and a subtle natural-toned glossy Lip Chic lipstick to tie the look together for the picture of youth.

