Moroccanoil celebrity stylist Bryce Scarlett regularly works with Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lily Aldridge, so when he’s offering to lay down some hair knowledge, you listen. And that’s just what we did when we sat down with him in our offices recently to get his take on holiday hair and upcoming trends to look out for. Get the scoop!

Stylish: What look are you really into right now?

Scarlett: A blow-dry that’s turned out. I did that recently on Margot Robbie [seen above] — it has a ‘90s feel.

Stylish: What’s the trick to that?

Scarlett: It depends on the person’s hair. Margot, that’s just a round brush — her hair just kind of does it. But you can go through with a big 1 1/2 inch curling iron and really set it, depending on how much of an impact you want.

Stylish: Looking around your Instagram, you’ve been doing a lot of styles that almost look wet. Is a Moroccanoil product creating that finish?

Scarlett: Yes! They have three different levels of a Luminous Hairspray and that’s the product I’ve been using the longest from Moroccanoil. It has a really nice high sheen. I spray it directly on the brush a lot and use it as a finishing tool, just to gloss and define. But, yes, it’s also great for wet looks.

#BTS in #miami today with @brycedhoward for @disneypetesdragon press 💄 @karayoshimotobua 💇 @brycescarlett 👗/PR @alexandra_schack A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) on Jul 26, 2016 at 2:35pm PDT

Stylish: What do you see happening for holiday hair?

Scarlett: Coming up for the holidays people are wearing looks that are more embellished, more formal. I feel like you should be counteracting that with undone, cool hair. I love a ponytail that’s super-full but the texture of it looks slept in and easy with a big earring and plunging neckline — it takes it down a notch, makes it cool.

Stylish: The new Met Gala theme for next year, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” was recently announced. Were you instantly thinking about looks for it?

Scarlett: I’ve loved the Met Gala since I was 18-years-old like it was the Super Bowl. I would go over every look the next day. I can’t wait. I think [2018] is going to be a really good one. I’m excited — it’s one where you could do strong, interesting stuff to hair and it would make sense.

👯 today with 👸🏼 @karliekloss A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) on Jul 7, 2016 at 11:59am PDT

Stylish: What’s your favorite Morroccanoil product right now?

Scarlett: I use the Dry Texture Spray like crazy. I think it has the nicest finish to it. Some of the others out there leave you crunchy — no one wants to feel like your hair is going to snap! I use it on 9 out of 10 things I do right now. Even something I’m finishing with the Luminous Spray to get a wet look, I layer Texture Spray underneath that so there’s a ton of texture and grit in there and then I’ll grease the top with shine. That way you get a wet look but you still get the volume.

