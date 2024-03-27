Your account
Stylish

Kristen Stewart Turns Seth Meyers Into a ‘Lesbian Icon’ While Day Drinking

By
Kristen Stewart and Seth Meyers Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Kristen Stewart is putting her fashion expertise to good use.

On the Tuesday, March 26, episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 33-year-old actress and the TV host hit up a bar in New York City to go day drinking. The other item on the agenda? A makeover.

After declaring herself to be a “lesbian icon,” Stewart agreed to turn Meyers into one too. The bar was then transformed into a makeshift dressing room, complete with racks of clothing and a large selection of shoes and accessories. (Stewart got engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer in November 2021 after two years of dating.)

“This is really dated, dude,” Stewart said, searching through a rack of clothes. “I guess it’s all coming back around though, right?”

“Yeah,” Meyers replied, joking, “I mean, I’m kind of an expert on how lesbians dress.”

Kristen Stewart and Seth Meyers Lloyd Bishop/NBC

A few minutes later, Meyers emerged from the dressing room in a blue denim jacket buttoned at the top, a white t-shirt, dark trousers and clear glasses. After inspecting his outfit, Stewart had Meyers put on an olive green beanie to complete the look.

“Dude!” Stewart exclaimed. “You look f—ing cool. Do you not feel cooler than you’ve ever felt?”

“I feel as though I’ve reverted to what I’m supposed to be,” Meyers joked.

Seth Meyers and Kristen Stewart Lloyd Bishop/NBC

The pair finished up the segment by clinking their drinks together and downing another beer.

She appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her new film, Love Lies Bleeding, which premiered on March 8.

In an interview with CNN on March 7, Stewart gushed over the director, Rose Glass.

“I trust her choices, instincts, opinions, taste – all of it,” she said. “I felt fully in her hands. I don’t always feel that way with directors. I think as an actor I’m becoming really annoying. I don’t trust everyone. So it was fun to fully trust fall with her.”

