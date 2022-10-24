Kristin Cavallari has an adorable shoe thief on her hands! The reality star shared a funny video of her son Camden wearing her shoes to school.

“So, I definitely didn’t think that the first kid to steal shoes from me would be Camden, but here we are,” the Uncommon James founder, 35, said in a video shared to her Instagram Story on Monday, October 24. “Took my shoes.”

In the clip, Camden is seen sitting in the passenger seat of his mom’s car, rocking Cavallari’s white lace-up sneakers. The little one paired the kicks with white Nike socks, gray shorts and a T-shirt. “Those are my shoes,” the Hills alum wrote over the social media post.

Cavallari shares sons Camden and Jaxon, 8, as well as daughter Saylor, 6, with ex-husband Jay Cutler. The former couple split in April 2020 when the jewelry designer filed for divorce.

“The thing with Jay is, we aren’t getting our divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other,” she said on the “Off the Vine” podcast in October 2021. “And so, I just decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off.”

The TV personality has since moved on with her life, marking her fresh start with new tattoos.

In July, the influencer shared a carousel of photos via Instagram, which included a shot of herself getting inked by celebrity tattooist Daniel Winter. In the photo, the Colorado native is seen smiling as Winter added the design to her arm. For the appointment, Cavallari looked cool in an orange tube top, distressed jeans and chunky sneakers. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces and had her hair styled in loose waves.

The Balancing in Heels author unveiled the tattoo in an accompanying photo, which showed “1111” just above her elbow. The numbers, written together, are often associated with blessings and positivity.

“What’s one more?” Cavallari wrote alongside the snap of her in Winter’s chair on her Instagram Story.

Her collection of ink also includes art on her torso, a tattoo of a butterfly on her wrist as well as a tribute to her children on her forearm.