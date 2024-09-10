It’s officially NFL season — which means Kristin Juszczyk’s custom outfits are back.

Kristin, 30, showed off her first personalized look while attending husband Kyle Juszczyk’s San Francisco 49ers game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, September 9. For the season opener game — which the 49ers won with a final score of 32-19 — Kristin wore her own design, featuring a patchwork jacket.

Her coat was complete with a red jersey featuring Kyle’s football number, 44, a black leather collar, a blue denim body and an embroidered back that read, “Delayed not denied,” referencing the 49ers’ loss in the 2024 Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs (and their goal to win this year). Kristin completed her look with knee-length black shorts, a cropped white top and black leather pointed-toe heels.

For glam, she donned bronzy eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, long lashes and nude lips. She slicked her brunette hair back into an updo and accessorized with chunky silver earrings, dainty chrome rings and a red manicure.

During the game, Kristin was seen on the sidelines giving Kyle, 33, a hug and a kiss.

Also on Monday, Kristin shared a behind-the-scenes video of her designing the piece via Instagram. In the clip, she sat behind a sewing machine while answering a phone call from a contact labeled as “WEEK 1 49ers vs. Jets.”

Kristin then cut up one of Kyle’s jerseys before sewing it onto the denim body. She frayed the edges before embroidering the message on the bottom of the jacket.

“Faithful it’s Delayed not Denied,” she captioned the post. “🏈🏈 WEEK 1!!”

Friends and fans were quick to compliment Kristin’s jacket in the comments section. “Get over it and get on with it! LFG!!” Kyle wrote, as another fan added, “OOOOH THE STRONGEST RETURN😍 LETS GO!!!!!!🔥” More gushed that they “loved” her creation.