Can’t get enough of Kylie Jenner? Well, you might soon be able to take your love for the world-famous entrepreneur to the next level at a Kylie-themed convention…or museum.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder applied to trademark “Kylie Con,” “Kylie Kon” and “Kylie Museum,” E! News first reported.

Gerben Law Firm founder Josh Gerben shared the news on Twitter. In addition to reporting about the convention names, he wrote, “The filings were made on January 9th and indicate a new event called Kylie CON (or KON), is in the works.”

The Washington D.C.-based lawyer even shared a video of the applications sent to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The document states that the goods and services offered will include, “Arranging, organizing, conducting and hosting special events, exhibitions and interactive experiences for social entertainment purposes” as well as “arranging, organizing, conducting and hosting classes and workshops on beauty.”

In a second Tweet, Gerben confidently teased fans, “Hope you are ready for KYLIE CON.”

Jenner’s basically queen of trademarking. Following her “rise and shine” singing debut in October, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star applied to trademark the phrase just a week later.

And back in July, the entrepreneur filed a trademark under her Kylie Cosmetics brands for a full line of nail products, including lacquer, nail polish remover, nail strengtheners, nail care preparations, artificial nails and tools.

The cosmetics founder hasn’t disclosed any information about the convention with fans yet and none of these trademarks have yet to be brought to fruition.

One major decision Jenner has moved forward with is selling a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin to beauty giant Coty. The news was announced in November.

“I’m excited to partner with Coty to continue to reach even more fans of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin around the world,” the reality star shared in a statement. “I look forward to continuing the creativity and ingenuity for each collection that consumers have come to expect and engaging with my fans across social media. This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse.”