Kylie Jenner Is a Must-See in Sexy ‘British Vogue’ Spread: See Her Dramatic Outfits

Kylie Jenner Is Timeless on the Cover of Vogue
The September issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 20 August. Luis Alberto Rodriguez/British Vogue

Kylie Jenner is a beauty queen on the cover of British Vogue.

Jenner, 27, stunned in a number of timeless outfits while posing for the magazine’s September issue, which was published online on Tuesday, August 13. First, she rocked a nude latex bodysuit from Elissa Poppy featuring a plunging neckline and halter top. Jenner elevated the piece with a brown silky cape dress from Chloé and dangly diamond earrings by Bulgari.

For glam, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned extra rosy cheeks, filled-in eyebrows, a blushed nose, soft eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. She parted her hair to the side and styled her tresses in a voluminous blowout.

Jenner later delivered drama in the bodysuit by elevating it with a feathered coat from Dolce & Gabbana and a black chiffon Mugler sheer skirt. She completed her ensemble with patent leather Versace heels and diamond earrings from Van Cleef & ArpelsLuis Alberto Rodriguez.

Elsewhere in the spread, Jenner posed with her two kids, daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott. In the black-and-white snap, she wrapped her arms around her little ones while rocking a short sleeve top. Stormi, for her part, looked adorable in a pleated crop top and miniskirt while Aire wore a T-shirt and cargo shorts.

Jenner also rocked in a pastel pink ribbon dress from Prada, which she paired with sheer black Prada tights and pointed-toe kitten heels.

The Khy founder also proved that she can slay in any time period while posing in a burlesque-style ensemble featuring a sequin Gucci dress, sparkly choker and elegant gloves from ZhilyovaLuis Alberto Rodriguez. Her hair was styled in a voluminous and messy updo with strands falling out. She completed her look with soft makeup consisting of mascara and a lined pout.

While chatting with British Vogue, Jenner shared that she’s “finally finding my fashion feet.”

“I feel like I’ve been in full mommy mode in my early 20s, [so] just to do something more for me after I had my son,” she told the outlet. “I’ve been way more into the fashion world and fashion week, and it’s been so much fun. I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Every time I go to Paris things just happen. I love the fast pace. It’s a whole new world.”

