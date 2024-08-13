Kylie Jenner is a beauty queen on the cover of British Vogue.

Jenner, 27, stunned in a number of timeless outfits while posing for the magazine’s September issue, which was published online on Tuesday, August 13. First, she rocked a nude latex bodysuit from Elissa Poppy featuring a plunging neckline and halter top. Jenner elevated the piece with a brown silky cape dress from Chloé and dangly diamond earrings by Bulgari.

For glam, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned extra rosy cheeks, filled-in eyebrows, a blushed nose, soft eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. She parted her hair to the side and styled her tresses in a voluminous blowout.

Jenner later delivered drama in the bodysuit by elevating it with a feathered coat from Dolce & Gabbana and a black chiffon Mugler sheer skirt. She completed her ensemble with patent leather Versace heels and diamond earrings from Van Cleef & ArpelsLuis Alberto Rodriguez.

Elsewhere in the spread, Jenner posed with her two kids, daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott. In the black-and-white snap, she wrapped her arms around her little ones while rocking a short sleeve top. Stormi, for her part, looked adorable in a pleated crop top and miniskirt while Aire wore a T-shirt and cargo shorts.

Jenner also rocked in a pastel pink ribbon dress from Prada, which she paired with sheer black Prada tights and pointed-toe kitten heels.

The Khy founder also proved that she can slay in any time period while posing in a burlesque-style ensemble featuring a sequin Gucci dress, sparkly choker and elegant gloves from ZhilyovaLuis Alberto Rodriguez. Her hair was styled in a voluminous and messy updo with strands falling out. She completed her look with soft makeup consisting of mascara and a lined pout.

While chatting with British Vogue, Jenner shared that she’s “finally finding my fashion feet.”

“I feel like I’ve been in full mommy mode in my early 20s, [so] just to do something more for me after I had my son,” she told the outlet. “I’ve been way more into the fashion world and fashion week, and it’s been so much fun. I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Every time I go to Paris things just happen. I love the fast pace. It’s a whole new world.”