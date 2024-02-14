Kylie Jenner knows how to mix casual with chic.

The 26-year-old Kardashians star showed off a luxurious fur coat via Instagram on Wednesday, February 14. She paired the jacket, which featured orange sleeves and white spots, with a pair of baggy low-rise jeans. She pulled the bottom of the jacket open to show off her abs and accessorized with eyeglasses, black leather flats and a duffel bag. In the series of snaps, Jenner leaned against a wall and walked down a hallway.

“Happy vday,” she captioned the post. Sister Khloé Kardashian praised Jenner in the comments section, writing, “I’m very much into this,”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder later shared a selfie from her ensemble, giving fans a glimpse of her glossy lips and rosy cheeks. She parted her hair down the middle and wore her tresses in soft curls.

Jenner previously gave fans a tutorial on her lip combo via TikTok on Tuesday, February 13. First, she reached into her Chanel makeup bag and pulled out her brand’s Precision Pout Lip Liner in the shade Cinnamon and overlined her lips. She filled in her cupid’s bow and the outer corner of her pout before applying her Tinted Butter Balm in a peachy shade named Love That 4 U. Jenner topped her look off with a bit of sheer using her Gloss Drip in Playfully Pink.

When she’s not using gloss, Jenner uses her newest drop as part of Kylie Skin, a Lip Butter, which was released earlier this month. The product hydrates the lips while healing chapped lips and creates a moisture barrier.

“My new lip butter just dropped in a yummy vanilla caramel flavor and the results are in,” she captioned a post of the product while listing its benefits. “Available now on kylieskin.com.”