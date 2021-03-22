Drama! Kylie Jenner has responded to the backlash she received after asking fans to donate money to a makeup artist’s GoFundMe page, who many believed was a close friend of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

For context, Samuel Rauda, who has worked with Bebe Rexa, Bella Thorne and Erika Jayne, was injured in a car accident accident on March 14. As a result, he’s raked up quite a bit of medical expenses, with his GoFundMe page setting a goal of $120,000.

Jenner took to her Instagram Stories on March 18 to ask her followers to donate and many fans quickly shared their disapproval with the 23-year-old billionare, calling out that the Kylie Cosmetics founder not only has the funds to pay off the GoFundMe entirely herself, but should pay off the bill if Rauda is a “friend.”

After receiving such backlash, Jenner cleared up the situation via Instagram Stories on March 22.

“I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills. Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest. I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s gofundme and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam,” Jenner writes.

She continues: “After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was set at 10K. they had already raised 6K so I put in 5K to reach their original goal and thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate. I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers and love towards Sam.”

The drama initially started on March 18 when Jenner posted a picture of Rauda and wrote, “May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families’ go fund me.”

Fast forward a few minutes and followers began to criticize the beauty mogul on Twitter.

One user writes, “Folks already raised $99,018 for Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist Samuel Rauda. This woman makes $450K a day and only donated $5K, which is basically gumball money to her.”

Another adds: “Samuel Rauda’s life is in danger. He needs brain surgery. Kylie Jenner has the audacity to ask us for donations when her and her family could easily fund the entire surgery. Imagine working for someone so unbelievably rich and they wont’s even cover your emergency expenses.”

While there is no update on Rauda’s condition, the family is appreciative for the well wishes. “He has a long road to recovery ahead of him. I know he is loved by many. Your donations will help cover the cost of his medical expenses and what’s to come. Please know that a donation of any amount is greatly appreciated. The Lord bless you abundantly,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Rauda’s family provided an update on his condition on Saturday, March 20. They thanked everyone “who has donated or sent prayers in support of Samuel” and noted that it hasn’t been an easy road to recovery.

“Sam continues to fight, showing us how strong he truly is. Please continue to send prayers his way,” they wrote on the donation page.