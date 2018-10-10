Leave it to Kylie Jenner to always keep Us on our toes! After a brief hiatus from getting filler injected into her signature pillowy lips over the summer, the 21-year-old billionaire beauty mogul has resumed having her pout plumped.

Jenner took to her Instagram Story and posted a shot of her freshly tuned-up, full mouth (also clad in a white robe, mind you) and thanked Pawnta Cosmetic Dermatology of Beverly Hills “for coming through late last night with a lip touch up!” Consider this proof that 2018 is certainly an interesting time to be alive: it’s been both the year that Kylie got rid of and went back to filler, and it’s also the year that you can call in a pro to plump up your pout with an injectable late at night.

In July of this year, Jenner uploaded a shot to her Instagram feed posing with her friend Stassi, with her kisser looking noticeably thinner. And, course her fans took note, with one commenting: “She looks like the old Kylie here IDK why.” And then Jenner caused a total internet frenzy when she responded with “I got rid of all my filler.”

Jenner has long been candid about her use of injectables. The reality TV star confirmed that she got fillers a few years back after months of speculation that she had undergone a cosmetic procedure. She got real with her fans explaining that she developed an insecurity about her lips after her crush told her that he was “surprised” she was a good kisser because her lips were so small. This led to the youngest Jenner dabbling in overlining her lips, and eventually opting for plumper.

Given that Jenner has essentially built her brand off of her larger-than-life mouth, it should come as no surprise that she still dabbles in plumpers. She’s so synonymous with a pouty kisser that her own mouth is on the packaging for her lip kits that launched the Kylie Cosmetics Brand. Given that Kylie is on track to be a billionaire, it’s clearly working.

