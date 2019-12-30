



Besides being the purveyor of the Lip Kit and, well, her world-famous beauty empire, Kylie Jenner’s known for her fabulous nails. The 22-year-old is always sporting a fresh set of ‘grammable acrylics — and her latest “leopard french” mani is particularly lust-worthy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted the new design on Sunday, December 29. She captioned the pic, “leopard french 🐆,” along with a video showing off her fun claws.

Over the year, French manicures have been making a comeback and one of the reasons for that might just have to do with Jenner and her unique takes on the technique. Instead of using white polish along the tip of the nail for the “leopard french,” celebrity manicurist Chaun P. Legend artfully painted a leopard-print design. He also went with a neutral, opaque matte base as a substitute for a sheer pink base.

And that’s just one of the many fire nail looks the youngest of the Jenner sisters debuted on Instagram over the year. Judging from her Insta feed, the Playboy model’s had a thing for French manicures. In August, she shared a pic of the “French drip,” which featured hot pink tips which “dripped” down over a light pink base. A month prior, she revealed a summer-ready mani, made of bright neon yellow tips that matched the influencer’s bikini.

If you frequent the nail salon with a screenshot of Jenner’s acrylics in your photo library, rest assured, it might be easier to get nails just like her soon. In July, Jenner filed a trademark under her Kylie Cosmetics brand for a range of nail care products. The Blast reported that she will be marketing lacquer, nail polish remover, nail strengtheners and nail care preparations. Additionally, there will be artificial nails, along with all of the necessary tools to combine them.