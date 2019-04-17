Kylie Jenner is an absolute standout on her latest cover for ‘S Moda.’ In a form-fitting lace bodysuit and corset, she’s showing off her famously impressive curves. But there was something else we couldn’t help but admire — her hair!

And the best part is we know exactly how she got it. Or, should we say, how her hairstylist created it?

Her long-time go-to stylist Cesar Ramirez used two key products from Unite to get the hair’s texture just right. With the the magic combo of a shine and volume we just had to know how he did it.

“To create this style my trick is to use one of my Wildform wigs in place of a ponytail,” he told Us. “First, I slicked all of Kylie’s hair back into a half-up half-down style using Unite’s U-Oil for a sleek and shiny finish.” From there, he attached the wig into the half-up pony at the base. Then to get the major volume, he backcombed at the base and sprayed some Unite Texturiza spray.

To curl the ends, he used a large barrel curling iron and set each of them to cool with a pin curl clip. “Once all set, I sprayed in [the texturizer] and brushed through to form each curl into the direction I wanted.”

The final result was nothing short of awe-worthy.

If you wanted to get this same multi-textured look, the oil retails for $43 and can do a lot more than boost shine. The argan oil formula also controls frizz and protects the hair’s cuticle so it feels as healthy as it looks. As for the texturing spray, you can get the easy-to-use volumizer for $31.50.

