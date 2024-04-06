Kylie Jenner is saying hello to a new look.

Jenner, 26, shared a video via Instagram Story showing off her longer hair on Friday, April 5. “Missed this long hairr,” she captioned the video.

The short video featured Jenner wearing a black tank top as she playfully winked at the camera before blowing a kiss. She proceeded to gently shake her head from side to side and run her fingers through her dark brown tresses, excitedly showing off the drastically different length of her hair thanks to some added extensions, which were done in wavy curls and parted down the middle.

In the cute clip, the reality star seemed to be flying on her private plane, nicknamed Kylie Air, as she appeared makeup-free while flaunting her updated hairstyle, which included much longer locks than the shoulder length cut she was previously sporting.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has transformed her look, as the beauty mogul has experimented with her hair for years. She’s rocked all sorts of lengths and colors, including bright pink wigs, platinum blonde hair extensions and even Rapunzel-like tresses that have come in blue, purple, pink and green.

In 2015, the Kardashians star opened up about her obsession with switching up her style during an interview with Teen Vogue.

“I’ve just had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person,” she explained. “I love feeling different, and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way.”

Jenner added that she tends to get bored if she has the same haircut for a long period.

“It’s hard for me to go back to styles I’ve worn before; I don’t always like my normal short, black hair,” she confessed. “That look makes me feel like I’m going back in time. It’s like I’m going back to that moment a year ago and I just don’t want to be in that space.”

Her approach to glam is also ever-evolving. “I’ve changed my look a lot,” Jenner explained to Vogue in April 2023. “I think that I’m into more natural skin. I wear a lot less [makeup], but I’ve accomplished the same snatched look.”