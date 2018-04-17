Kylie Jenner is obsessed with her newborn baby (who could blame her?) — so much so that it’s infiltrated her beauty regime. First, it was an entire collection of Kylie Cosmetics that was inspired by baby Stormi’s name. And now: the Stormi Webster manicure.

The new mom had a whirlwind weekend at Coachella flaunting some of the loudest hair and makeup looks we’ve seen from her in awhile, so when she arrived back home, she headed out to Modern Pamper Salon in North Hollywood to get a fresh neutral acrylic manicure. The look? It’s a soft baby pink (adorbs), but the cute factor is amplified when you look a little closer at the pic from her Instagram Stories. Zoom on her pinky and you spot a little S for Stormi. Ain’t that darling?

Kylie is really leaning into her new mom style, especially with matchy-matchy mom and daughter outfits. Case in point: the cosmetics magnate took her little one for a stroll on a beautiful day while wearing head-to-toe vintage Fendi (purchased at What Goes Around Comes Around, by the way) — and Stormi’s stroller was also Fendi. Because matching ensembles are cute, but matching vintage Fendi is extra cute.

The way we see it, it’s only a matter of time before Kylie and Stormi are rocking mommy and me manicures! But until then, we can count on Kylie for some next-level hot mom style. For example, the youngest Jenner effectively made the tracksuit and bike shorts the hottest look for recently postpartum moms as a member of #TracksuitNation.

