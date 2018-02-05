We may not know the name of Kylie Jenner’s first born, who arrived with a bang on Thursday, February 1, but we do know for certain that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is going to grow up in style. How? We got a sneak peak at the still-nameless youngster’s closet in her birth announcement video that Kylie released on Sunday, February 4.

She may only be 8 lbs and not even able to walk, but Kylie and Travis’ baby girl has a killer wardrobe. Throughout the video, the camera pans to the tot’s closet, in which you can see perfectly organized pink felt hangers (which prevents clothes from slipping off [the hangers] and puddling onto the floor with mostly pink onesies and dresses hanging in a row. If this doesn’t make you want to get your adult life organized, we don’t know what will. And the pink — Kylie definitely went with a girly theme!

But this newborn doesn’t just have the best dresses ever — she also has an insane collection of shoes. Not only does her closet contain at least seven (SEVEN, you guys) rows of perfectly organized shoes including baby Uggs and baby Chucks, but she also has an insane collection of Nike kicks. We can pretty much say for sure that Kylie and Travis will be raising their daughter to be a sneakerhead.

In fact, in one scene from the emotional announcement, Kylie is pictured opening a gift containing wee Nike sneakers, and her boyfriend can be heard saying, “they’re like a sample.” Basically, this baby isn’t just well-dressed — she’s well connected and is wearing one-of-a-kind threads.

Baby Jenner-Porter hasn’t made her official appearance in the world yet, but we can guarantee that when she does, she’s going to look chic

