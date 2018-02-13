A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2018 at 5:38pm PST

Kylie. Is. Back. New mom Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Monday, February 12, to share a photo of herself for the first time since giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster on February 1. While the caption-less photo didn’t rack up the record-breaking 16.8 million (and counting) likes her photo of baby Stormi received last week, the beauty mogul’s fans went nuts over the snaps of her afternoon out, in which she rocked a *very* monochromatic Adidas tracksuit and matching eyeshadow look.

New Mom Kylie Jenner Just Brought Back This Baby Pink ’80s Nail Trend — Shop the Look

We’ve seen stars match their makeup to their outfits — as Jenner did here — but she took it a step further, seemingly coordinating her head-to-toe ensemble to match the inside of her souped up Bentley. From the steering wheel to the seats, the tricked out car boasts a cool crimson interior, and Jenner did her best to blend in with her surroundings.

Posing behind the wheel in a dark red Adidas tracksuit with navy blue racing stripes, the new mom was the epitome of athleisure dressing. Her white high-top sneakers added to the look’s casual vibe, but that’s where the laid-back style ended. Forget the fact that she gave birth just two weeks ago. In true Kardashian-Jenner style, the youngest sister rocked a full face of #flawless makeup.

Khloe Kardashian’s Comfortably Chic Pregnancy Style: The Best of Her Maternity Outfits

The Kylie Cosmetics creator sported her signature contour and nude lip in the pic, but we couldn’t help but notice her eye makeup had warm undertones that complemented her scarlet surroundings nicely. While Jenner didn’t provide any insight into her look, the subtly smoky cat eye could have come straight from her new Blue Honey Kyshadow Palette, which includes burnt sienna and terracotta shades in both matte and shimmering finishes, in addition to cooler turquoise and marine-inspired inspired hues.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Twin in Remixed Adidas Tracksuits

Jenner didn’t personally promote the new palette when it debuted last moth — probably because she was busy preparing to welcome… a baby! — but her mom Kris Jenner called it “so beautiful” in a post celebrating its launch. So while we may never get take Jenner’s car for a spin, at least we can recreate her makeup look.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!