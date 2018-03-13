options A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 3:43pm PST

Forget Kylie Jenner’s post-baby body, we can’t take our eyes off of those Birkin bags! The new mom is back on social media and shared a selfie on Instagram on over the weekend taken inside her *insane* handbag closet. The newly renovated mirrored room — which puts all other walk-in closets to shame — includes her enviable Hermes Birkin bag collection, in addition to an equally jaw-dropping array of styles from designers like Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Captioning the snap “options,” the reality star sported a silk robe as she surveyed the meticulously organized contents of her handbag heaven. With more than 100 styles on display, the well-lit room is the brainchild of celebrity interior designer Marytn Lawrence Bullard. He shared his own snap of the space on Instagram and explained that the room is a dream.

“Every girls dream, and a few boys too,” he captioned the photo. “A corner of @kyliejenner‘s purse closet I designed for her, lacquer floating shelves over mirrored walls, rock crystal chandelier and my own silver mica ceiling paper.”

While there is no telling what the gorgeous renovation cost the beauty mogul, reports estimate the value of her handbag collection soars well into the six-figures.

For starters, Jenner’s coveted Birkins are worth a pretty penny. Prices start at $10,000 for the iconic design, and Stormi’s mom is believed to own at least 10 (if not more). Considering she has recently been posting pics of the bag in exotic skins and prints — black and white Dalmatian, anyone? — it’s safe to say hers probably cost a bit more than the standard $10K.

Dalmatian A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 16, 2018 at 4:27pm PST

And the dollar signs just keep flashing from there. Jenner has a whole corner devoted to her LV x Supreme styles that range in price from $5,500 to $12,500 and there are countless Gucci’s dotting the room. Those gorgeous Chanel lambskin bags typically go for around $5,000 a pop, while the Vuitton camo designs average $1,800 each.

All told, you don’t have to be a mathematician to figure that the 20-year-old’s epic collection is worth at least half a million dollars, and we have a feeling daughter Stormi is going to have a ball borrowing bags from her stylish mama one day!

