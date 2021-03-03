Cheers to Kylie Cosmetics! Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are putting their own spin on a ‘Get Ready With Me’ video and surprise, surprise — it involves what we can only imagine are many shots of 818 Tequila.

The sisters both took to Instagram on March 2 to share some behind-the-scenes clips from their Youtube video. And let Us say, after getting a glimpse at these two doing each other’s makeup, we can’t wait for the full video to drop on Kylie’s channel.

In the duo’s #drunkgetreadywithme, there was plenty liquor to go around, supplied by Kendall’s brand 818 Tequila. The bar cart was set up with Repasado, Blanco and Añejo tequila as well as limes, salt and shot glasses.

Kylie, 23, starts off the evening by doing Kendall’s makeup. She went for a monochromatic pink look with heavy blush that was extended all the way up to the cheekbones and topped it off with a bold cat eye. The supermodel, 25, looked gorgeous.

But after what we can assume were a few more shots, things take a turn in the makeup department. In the following clip on Kylie’s story, it seems Kendall has yellow eyeshadow swiped on the bridge of her nose. But the misplaced shadow is far less concerning than whatever Kendall has on her tongue.

The supermodel, is filmed pressing a tissue to her tongue and crying-laughing, “It’s burning my tongue, what’s in this?” It’s unclear if she’s referencing makeup, a cocktail or something else entirely.

Kylie then turns the camera to show off her unique face beat, which includes a shimmery deep blue color in the center of her pout and yellow blush by her temples.

Hop over to Kendall’s Instagram story and it’s clear that the sister’s are having a great time filming in a tipsy state-of-mind. Kylie, who has a hair extension hanging from the side of her head, is hysterically laughing. “I peed my pants, I peed my pants, I peed my pants,” she manages to get out between breaths.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars ended their makeup tutorial in favor of a friendly little wresting match on set, in which Kylie’s new dog Kevin made a guest appearance.

The two then made their way to McDonald’s for some drunk eats. Kylie ordered two cinnamon buns, chicken nuggets and french fries. Kendall on the other hand went for a cheeseburger with pickles and onions.