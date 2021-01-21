The sisters are slaying! Kylie and Kendall Jenner flew to Mexico for a little getaway and, no surprise here, the bikini pics they’re sharing crazy hot. But we aren’t the only ones loving them! Khloé Kardashian also cannot get enough.

On Tuesday, January 19, Kylie and a group of friends were spotted boarding a private jet in Los Angeles. Just a few hours later, the Lip Kit creator started sharing a series of seriously sexy bikini snaps that even her big sister Khloé couldn’t help but admire.

The 23-year-old posted lots of pictures of herself rocking an itty-bitty bikini in multiple Instagrams. The first post she captioned, “sol solecito calientame un poquito,” which translates to “sun, little sun, warm me up a little bit,” per Google translator. Apparently, this is a reference to a Mexican nursery rhyme.

Khloé took to the comments to praise the whole thing, writing, “I literally don’t think I can handle this.” We don’t blame her! Between the silver body chain, Kylie’s crazy long hair that reaches to her knees and the picturesque sunset backdrop, the whole thing is all kinds of #goals.

Kendall, 25, also shared a series of editorial-worthy pictures on Wednesday, January 20. She showed off her thin model frame in a string bikini which she accessorized with an orange fedora. The warm hues of her look matched perfectly with the yellow decor and the bright blue pool.

Khloé also loved these. “You are paradise,” she commented. “No matter where you go paradise follows.”

Meanwhile their mom Kris liked the fashion. “Cute hat!!!!!,” the momager commented. “Insane,” fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid wrote.

But it’s not just the Jenner’s who are slaying in swimsuits on this trip. Kylie’s BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou also took advantage of the warm weather and beautiful scenery, posing in all kinds of chic two-pieces. A favorite is a simple black number from Fashion Nova. And, once again, Khloé hyped her up in the comments, writing, “Ummmmmm Does someone want to explain to me what is going on? The sexiness is at an all-time high.”

Keep scrolling to see all these super sexy snaps Khloé just cannot get enough of — and more!

