Seriously sexy! Kylie Jenner shared a series of super hot bikini pics — and Khloé Kardashian cannot handle it.

On Tuesday, January 19, the 23-year-old posted pictures of herself rocking an itty-bitty two-piece during her Mexico getaway with friends and sister Kendall. The first post she captioned, “sol solecito calientame un poquito,” which translates to “sun, little sun, warm me up a little bit,” per Google translator. Apparently, this is a reference to a Mexican nursery rhyme. In the second post, she simply wrote, “dreamy” in the accompanying caption.

Her big sister, Khloé, couldn’t help but chime in on the comments, praising the whole look. “I literally don’t think I can handle this,” she commented. And honestly, same!

Besides just the stylish swimwear, there’s also the body chain that accentuates the Lip Kit creators tiny waist. Plus, her insanely long hair reaches down to nearly her knees!

Then there’s the incredible picturesque background that we also must admire. The blue infinity pool seems to reach out to the colorful sunset backdrop. We have to admit, there’s a lot to obsess over when it comes to these bikini pics.

Kylie isn’t the only one who took advantage of this beautiful space. Her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou also shared lots of crazy hot bikini snaps on Tuesday. Posing in front of a clear blue sky and golden stairs, she slays in a blush pink string bikini.

Khloé shared a similar sentiment for Stassie’s pics. “I just can noooooootttttt,” she wrote.

In an Instagram Story Kylie shared later Tuesday night, she and her friend Stassie twin in booty shorts and sports bras as the twerk after the sun went down. She also shared a video of all the guests doing a trending TikTok video dance to Nicki Minaj’s “I’m Legit.”

The group of friends was spotted boarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Tuesday. So clearly they wasted no time, getting right to the sexy photoshoots and playful dancing.

Keep scrolling to see Jenner model the super sexy swim look from all angles.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)