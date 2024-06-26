Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon had their very own Freaky Friday moment in the bathroom at California’s TCL Chinese Theater.

The actress, 58, and her daughter, 32, attended the premiere of the new A24 film MaXXXine on Monday, June 24. Along with son Travis Bacon, the mother-daughter duo attended the event in support of husband and father Kevin Bacon, who stars in the newest Hollywood horror as private investigator John Labat.

Sedgwick initially rocked a sleek leather dress with structured, statement sleeves from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear line. She paired the mini dress with sheer tights and a pointed heel, matching her daughter with natural hair and glam. Sosie wore a strapless black mini dress underneath an oversized Rocky Horror-themed Knitwrth sweater. The young actress finished her look with a pair of black cowboy boots, complete with silver hardware.

In a shared Instagram post on Tuesday, June 25, the pair danced along to Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go” before switching outfits at the snap of a finger.

“What can I say, I liked her outfit!🤷‍♀️read the caption. In the bathroom at the @maxxxinemovie premiere.”

Sosie had shared an earlier post from the event, showing the family of four arm-in-arm on the red carpet. “Was an absolute dream to celebrate this 80’s movie star at @maxxxinemovie last night. Go check out this wild ride.”

The photo featured Kevin, 65, in a peach-toned suit with a pair of rounded aviators. His son Travis stood beside him in a contrasting all black look, matching with his mother and sister. Sedgwick and Bacon wed in 1988 after meeting on the set of their PBS film Lemon Sky.

The couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in September 2023. Commemorating over three decades together on Instagram, Bacon described their 35 years together as a “heartbeat.” In June 2024, Bacon gushed exclusively to Us Weekly about his longtime love at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in New York City, calling Sedgewick “the best partner” and revealing that even after 35 years he is still “obsessing” over her.

Bacon stars alongside Mia Goth in MaXXXine, which hits theaters on July 5.