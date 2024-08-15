Lady Gaga said goodbye to her signature blonde locks for an edgy brunette makeover.
Gaga, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 14, to show off her new look, which includes dark brown hair and bleached eyebrows. In the snap, Gaga’s locks were parted down the middle and cut to her chest with angles framing her face. She wore her tresses down and straightened.
The singer donned minimal makeup in the selfies, including rosy cheeks, pink eyeliner and matte lips.
Gaga paired her makeover with a black shirt, a fuzzy cheetah print coat, white rimmed sunglasses and dark boots.
“📺,” she captioned the post, as fans praised her new look in the comments section.
“THE DARK HAIR IS GIVING ICONIC ERA,” one follower wrote, as another added, “Dark hair, eye brows bleached, let’s go! 🤩.” A third fan gushed, “I love it!!!🖤🖤🖤.”
Gaga previously sported platinum blonde hair, which she rocked while performing at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. For the July performance, she parted her hair down the middle and slicked her strands back into an updo complete with a large black feather pinned to her head. Her makeup featured cherry red lips, extra rosy cheeks and black winged eyeliner.
The “Applause” singer also wore a black off-the-shoulder top and matching shorts. She topped her ensemble off with black gloves, sheer tights and pointed-toe heels.
In honor of the host country, Gaga sang “Mon Truc et Plumes,” which translates to “My Thing With Feathers” in French. To go along with the song, Gaga put on a burlesque-themed performance with dancers covering her in pink and white feathers.
Gaga previously rocked black and blonde strands while performing in Las Vegas in June. At the time, her bangs and crown were dyed black, while the rest of her mane was platinum blonde.