Lady Gaga said goodbye to her signature blonde locks for an edgy brunette makeover.

Gaga, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 14, to show off her new look, which includes dark brown hair and bleached eyebrows. In the snap, Gaga’s locks were parted down the middle and cut to her chest with angles framing her face. She wore her tresses down and straightened.

The singer donned minimal makeup in the selfies, including rosy cheeks, pink eyeliner and matte lips.

Gaga paired her makeover with a black shirt, a fuzzy cheetah print coat, white rimmed sunglasses and dark boots.

Related: Bask in Lady Gaga’s Wildest Fashion Looks of All Time Meat dresses! 3-D gowns! Sequins! Lady Gaga knows how to turn heads in show-stopping looks. Whether the “Shallow” singer — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — is rocking a bright hair color or an out-there ensemble, fans can count on her to deliver drama with her bold take on style. The A Star Is […]

“📺,” she captioned the post, as fans praised her new look in the comments section.

“THE DARK HAIR IS GIVING ICONIC ERA,” one follower wrote, as another added, “Dark hair, eye brows bleached, let’s go! 🤩.” A third fan gushed, “I love it!!!🖤🖤🖤.”

Gaga previously sported platinum blonde hair, which she rocked while performing at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. For the July performance, she parted her hair down the middle and slicked her strands back into an updo complete with a large black feather pinned to her head. Her makeup featured cherry red lips, extra rosy cheeks and black winged eyeliner.

The “Applause” singer also wore a black off-the-shoulder top and matching shorts. She topped her ensemble off with black gloves, sheer tights and pointed-toe heels.

In honor of the host country, Gaga sang “Mon Truc et Plumes,” which translates to “My Thing With Feathers” in French. To go along with the song, Gaga put on a burlesque-themed performance with dancers covering her in pink and white feathers.

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

Gaga previously rocked black and blonde strands while performing in Las Vegas in June. At the time, her bangs and crown were dyed black, while the rest of her mane was platinum blonde.