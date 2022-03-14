The dream team! Rachel Zegler may have suffered a wardrobe malfunctions at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards, but she had the ultimate girl squad to help her recover.

“My dress broke last night,” the 20-year-old West Side Story star revealed via Twitter on Monday, March 14. “Lady Gaga, Este Haim and Alana Haim all banded together to temporarily fix it with a hairpin. And I think that’s beautiful.”

The whole debacle must have gone down once the crew was seated inside the event, as Zegler looked stunning strutting down the red carpet. For the event, she rocked a seafoam green dress that was custom made by Christian Dior.

Her look, which was styled by Sarah Slutsky, was accessorized with Dior shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch and jewels from Tiffany & Co. She wore a diamond necklace set in platinum, pendant earrings and three rings from the jewelry house.

Fans quickly flooded the comments, with many loving how relatable the whole situation was. “Y’all are just like a group of girlfriends at prom and I ADORE it,” one person tweeted, while another joked, “On a scale of one to ten how close were you to passing out?” Someone else added, “Women supporting women and I think that’s beautiful.”

Gaga and Zegler didn’t just attend the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13. They had quite the busy day across the pond, where they walked the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards.

For the event, Zegler stunned in a turquoise Vivienne Westwood of-the-shoulder dress, which was accessorized with Aquazurra shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewels. The House of Gucci actress, for her part, wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown.

It was in Royal Albert Hall that the two first met — and Zegler made sure to document the meaningful moment via Instagram. “If you know me, you know how much Lady Gaga has meant to me for over a decade now,” she captioned a picture of her and Gaga hugging. “‘Born This Way’ was my first favorite album. I used to dance around to ‘Heavy Metal Lover’ without knowing what any of it meant and now I continue to dance around my room to ‘911.’ This woman found the most incredible way to channel her painful experiences into incredible, cathartic art.”

The Shazam! Furty of the Gods star continued: “It became my dream to do that same thing. Lady Gaga made me the actor I am without even knowing it. And she has saved me because of that. I am so blessed that I got to tell her to her face. To hold her hand. To hug her. To smile and cry with her. My heart is full.”

