Lady Gaga takes Tokyo! The hitmaker jetted off to Japan for her Chromatica Ball tour, rocking a look that was just as vibrant as the country’s capital.

The “Bad Romance” singer, 36, announced her arrival in Tokyo via Instagram on Monday, August 29, sharing a video that showed her in a colorful two-piece. The bold set from Yohji Yamamoto featured an abstract-patterned button-up and a pair of balloon trousers that were adorned with blue, red, yellow and purple flowers.

Gaga teamed the ensemble with a massive chain necklace and a sparkly mini bag. On her feet, the musician opted for black sneakers that appeared to have a five-inch platform.

Gaga complemented the eye-catching outfit with her glam, sporting a glossy red lip, winged liner and shimmery purple eyeshadow. She finalized the getup with a slicked-back updo.

“TAKE A BITE TAKE A BITE #Tokyo,” the New York native captioned the social media post, adding a sushi emoji.

After postponing the Chromatica Ball tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gaga announced new dates in March. The show kicked off on July 17 in Germany and will conclude in Los Angeles on September 10.

“I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone who worked with me to build this show and helped me express a vision of freedom and joy through music, dance, fashion, art and technology,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram after the first concert. “I never thought I’d be on stage like this again. I’ll never forget all the hard work we put in as a team.”

She added: “I love and appreciate the dancers and band for all their hard work, dedication and talent in their rehearsals and performances, and the entire team and crew who make all of this possible.”

The “Poker Face” artist has since shared a number of moments from her tour, showing off her out-of-this-world performance outfits. In addition to promoting her tour, Gaga has been hard at work on her beauty label, Haus Labs, announcing a new product — Triclone Skin Tech Foundation — on Tuesday, August 30.

“@Hauslabs is trying to revolutionize the way you think about clean foundation,” the House of Gucci star captioned the Instagram reveal ahead of the September 8 drop “Who’s excited to try a clean foundation that feels like skincare but performs like makeup?”

The American Horror Story star launched the beauty label in September 2019 with inclusivity in mind.

“When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup,” she wrote in a press release at the time. “I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hardworking woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true. It was then that I invented Lady Gaga.”