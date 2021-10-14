When in Vegas! On Tuesday, October 13, Lady Gaga posted an Instagram photo wearing an absurdly cool ensemble born for Sin City — and it’s worthy of accolades.

While on board a private jet, the performer channeled a retro aesthetic in a long-sleeve Magda Butrym Polka-Dot Dress ($1,595) from the Warsaw-based designer’s Fall Winter 2021 collection.

It was her accessories, though, that took the look to the next level. She wore cat-eye Valentino sunglasses and a bright pink — and extremely rare — Hermès Kelly bag. But the star of the show was undeniably her massive boa, seemingly made out of many $100 bills.

She rounded out the look with pink matte lipstick, likely from her makeup brand, Haus Laboratories.

In the accompanying caption, the “Born This Way” hitmaker wrote, “Back to Vegas baby with Haus of Gaga ❤️.” The photo has since amassed nearly 2.5 million likes and counting.

The House of Gucci star’s 50 million followers are having a field day commenting on the unmissable accessory. “Gaga can you give me that scarf I’m… cold,” a witty Instagram user wrote. Another joked, “Which bill is from my Chromatica tour ticket?”

Gaga is set to return to her Vegas Jazz & Piano residency this month at MGM’s Park Theater. She resumes performances on Thursday, October 14 and nine show dates through October 31.

Gaga is no stranger to turning heads. For example, this past summer, she kept fans on their toes by wearing various out-there ensembles in NYC, including — but certainly not limited to — a pastel blue bandeau top and bike shorts combo from Marc Jacobs, epically teamed with 8-inch white lace-up platform boots from Pleaser.

Consider all of this a friendly reminder that it’s Gaga’s world and we’re just living in it.