Lana Condor is in her wellness era.

The 26-year-old actress has partnered with KIND Snacks and exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the collaboration as well as her New Year’s resolutions and skincare must-haves. Together, Condor and KIND Snacks created a “calming” and “holistic” pop-up shop that encourages a healthy — but tasty — diet. The store will open for one day only in Santa Monica, California, on Friday, January 12.

Healthy eating isn’t the only form of wellness to Condor, however.

“Skincare and makeup is a form of self-care,” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star told Us, adding, “Oftentimes if I’m having a bad day, I do think pampering myself and doing some masks and putting on some highlighter … makes myself feel better.”

For Condor, “skin health” is one of the most important things to look for in her products. “I recently traveled to Tokyo,” she said, joking, “I blacked out and I just bought all of their skincare. I don’t know what happened.” After going on the shopping spree, Condor fell in love with ÍPSA, a Japanese brand that feels weightless on her skin. “I love to kind of switch it up based off of where I travel because the environment is so different,” she told Us. “I love lighter feeling skincare products and [I] often gravitate towards Korean beauty or Japanese beauty.”

Another “amazing” brand she loves is Rhode, Hailey Bieber’s skincare line. “Rhode had a similar consistency [to Japanese beauty] which I love,” she gushed to Us.

When she’s not in glam mode, Condor focuses on her relationship with food.

“I can get really stressed out,” she told Us, admitting that she’s tried “crazy” diets and has experienced “highs and lows” in her wellness journey. “Journaling out my thoughts and really seeing my anxieties on paper can help me a lot with my relationship with food or overall wellness in general.”

Condor encouraged fans to take notes of their personal wellbeing and check out her “Better You by Lana” pop-up shop with KIND.

“I like to call it an experience because that’s very much what KIND and I have really tried to make the store feel like,” she told Us. “Once you walk into our store, you’re kind of met with these wild sensory experiences, and different crazy wellness fads,” including eating “tiny meals,” and “extreme food cleanses” that are “not really necessarily effective.”

As guests continue to explore the shop, “things will start to calm down.” It transforms into a “relaxed” environment that encourages “whole nutrition” and being “gentle with yourself” when it comes to eating. “You don’t have to sacrifice delicious food for the sake of all the diet trends out there,” Condor told Us.

As for New Year’s resolutions, Condor stressed the importance of being “gentle with yourself.”

“I don’t know how all of a sudden January 1 has become the day we’re like, ‘Oh my god, we have to be radically different people than we were 24 hours ago,’” she said. “My advice is please be gentle with yourself. Being restrictive is not always the move [or] the healthiest way for you to live your life. Life is already so complicated. The least we can do is be a friend to ourselves.”

This year, Condor is focusing on letting “go of shame and guilt.”

“With my relationship with food, relationships [and] emotional stuff, I don’t want to carry any shame and guilt anymore,” she said, noting, “It’s a process to get rid of it, so I’m being gentle with myself.”