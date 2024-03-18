Lance Bass and AJ McLean are proudly showing off their “girl dad” statuses with matching pink hair.

Bass, 44, who is a former NSYNC band member, posted an Instagram video on Sunday, March 17, showing off his dyed locks along with 46-year old Backstreet Boys alum, Mclean.

In the video, the pair lip-synced to the song “Made For Me” by Muni Long. Bass wore a black and white patchwork cardigan, black leather pants and orange-tinted sunglasses. McLean opted for a white graphic T-shirt and army green cargo pants.

“When you’re both in your pink era,” Bass wrote on the video. He captioned the post, ““Girl dads 🙌🏼.”

Bass shares his 2-year-old twins — son Alexander James and daughter Violet Betty — with husband Michael Turchin. McLean, for his part, shares daughters Ava Jaymes, 11, and Lyric Dean, 6, with ex-wife Rochella DeAnna.

The comment section was filled with fans begging the former boy band members to collaborate on new music.

“Can you get 8 other friends together and go on tour pls. Thank you #BackSync,” one social media user writer. Another commented, “Still waiting on this Backstreet Boys and Nsync tour. I’m manifesting it lol 😂😂😂😂.”

Bass and Mclean have both long been vocal about their love of fatherhood.

“Becoming a father changes everything,” McLean told Entertainment Tonight in a March 2019 interview. “For some people, they go the other way — grow up first, then have kids. But I dove in head-first and I love being a dad.”

In a March 2024 interview with USA Today, Bass echoed McLean’s sentiments.

“When you have kids, it’s no longer about you,” he told the publication. “It’s about someone else. And I love that feeling. I love this feeling of selflessness and really putting all this energy into these two human beings that you just want to make good people.”

As for why Bass decided to dye his hair pink?

“I’ve always wanted to do pink,” Bass told Us Weekly on March 1, explaining that his fans had requested him to dye his hair that color. “I wasn’t planning on it, but my hair guy was like, ‘Nope, we’re doing pink.’”