



Fashionable friends! Before heading out for the night with Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Larsa Pippen makes sure to send pictures of her look to her crew in a group text chain.

“I feel like we’re always on a group text and we’ll be like, ‘What are you wearing? Send me inspo!’ And then all of us will reply,” Pippen told Stylish on Thursday, December 5, at Levi’s Haus Miami pop-up featuring premium products, a tailor shop, one-of-a-kind artist collaborations and more in the Wynwood Arts District.

The chic squad consisting of the Poosh founder, former Real Housewives of Miami star and the supermodel all stepped out on Wednesday, December 4, in Miami together in minidresses — and their sexy ensembles were thoughtfully planned out, per usual.

“Last night we went to dinner and I was like, ‘Kourtney, should I wear this with a jacket or not?’ And she was like, ‘Wear the sequin dress, but don’t wear the jacket. I’m not wearing a jacket. Kendall is not wearing a jacket.’ So we all wore really short dresses without jackets and I was like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna freeze, but it’s a vibe.’ They were like, ‘Super short! That’s the vibe! Super short!’ I’m like, ‘Okay!,’” she dished.

Besides looking cute in photos together, the 45-year-old also thinks it’s important to be on the same page as your friends to avoid any fashion regrets.

“You have to kind of like be on the same wave when you go out with your friends because I feel like if you’re not, you’re not in a good mood. If I‘m super conservative and everyone else is looking super sexy it’s just like, ‘Oh, I should have worn that or that,’” she explained.

When it comes time for posing for pictures, Pippen says it’s all about capturing the most flattering lighting.

“I remember back in the day I took a photo and Kim was like, ‘Oh my god, the lighting is so bad.’ That was my first reality that lighting is really important,” she said.

For times when she’s wearing more casual attire, you can find Pippen rocking a pair of Levi’s jeans and in outfits that make her feel like her best self.

“I feel like Levi’s are never dated and you could wear them forever and it’s not a trendy thing — it’s an always type of thing. I feel like I do what feels good and I don’t really follow what everyone else does. If it works for me, I kind of go with that,” the model revealed.