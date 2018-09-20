Who doesn’t love a good lipstick? We at Stylish are down with a good lippie and it turns out that actress and activist Laura Dern is a woman after our own hearts. But even better, the Big Little Lies star is not only glamorous, she also fights the power while wearing a kickass lipstick.

Dern uploaded a fiery snapshot to her Instagram feed in which she poses with a fire engine red lipstick (clearly mid-glam — her curls are held back with a styling clip) and she is also wearing a next-level robe that reads, “Stick it to the Man.” The star wrote in the caption, “I’m #FIREDUP I’m proud to support the @lipsticklobby – a social justice beauty brand – who have partnered with @bradybuzz in effort to reduce gun violence in America. When you purchase this gorgeous matte orange lipstick, 100% off the profits go toward helping @bradybuzz reach their goal of creating a safer America by cutting gun deaths in half by 2025! Available online at www.thelipsticklobby.com or in store @openingceremony.”

In other words, Dern is lip-sticking it to the man. But the beauty of the Lipstick Lobby is that you can support different causes with different shades of lippies. For example, the brand has a shocking pink formulation that benefits Planned Parenthood, a classic red that benefits the American Civil Liberties Union and even a sheer balm, which benefits the unPrison Project. And at $19 a pop, you can support several of them at once if you please. Or if lipstick isn’t your style, you could also snap up some cool graphic tees from the brand that all benefit the same good causes.

Dern isn’t the only celebrity to make a statement in style. See how stars like Alyssa Milano and Olivia Munn have thrown their support behind their favorite philanthropic endeavors while using fashion, jewelry and beauty here!

