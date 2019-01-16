And the bride wore white! Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham tied the knot in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony at Haiku Mill on the island of Maui in Hawaii on Saturday, January 12, and the mom to be worked with designer Hayley Paige to create a sparkling princess-inspired wedding dress for the occasion.

“Lauren’s gown was created from a very romantic and imaginative place,” Paige tells Us of the flowery soft white design. “The overall look was a true collaboration because she selected some of her favorite elements from my newest collection.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Wedding Album: See All the Stunning Photos

Those elements included a shimmering A-like silhouette that could accommodate her burgeoning baby bump (the couple is expecting their first child, a girl, in June), a plunging crystal neckline, small train and floral embellishment.

“I love the playful harmony of femininity and gentility,” the designer shared. “This is actually a new color for us and selected by Lauren herself. Seeing how she [got] married at the famous Maui sugar mill, we shall title this the Haiku colorway going forward!”

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement Rings Through the Years

For the picturesque ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison, Burnham wore her back-grazing blonde locks in a wavy half-up style that helped to balance the drama of her floor-length veil.

The bride tells Us that she and Paige became fast friends during the design process, and she is thrilled with how everything turned out.

“I was freaking out because I got pregnant, and I didn’t want to have to change my dress, but she was there to reassure me the entire way,” Burnham shared. “Everything was so perfect. The dress was stunning. I just loved everything about it.”

Jeweler Neil Lane Reveals All the Details on Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Wedding Rings

Hayley Paige Occasions also created looks for the bridal party, which featured an individual ivory chiffon dress for each of the five bridesmaids.

“The girls looked great next to me,” Burnham tells Us. “I actually hadn’t seen the bridesmaid dresses next to my gown until the day of, so I was really happy they looked so well together.”

For more photos and details from the wedding, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!