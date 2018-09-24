If you were alive in the early aughts, you’ve probably spent a good deal of your existence obsessed with Lauren Conrad. Whether you met her on Laguna Beach or The Hills, her signature sunny blonde and kitten flick eyeliner were cemented in our minds as #Goals.

We caught up with the former reality TV star, designer, tastemaker and new mom at the preview of The Little Market, a non-profit fair trade shop featuring ethically sourced products handmade around the world, which she co-founded with Hannah Skvarla. Not only did the do-good duo share how Conrad has influenced her business partner’s style, but the style maven also talked about her own style regrets and how becoming a mother changed her aesthetic. Read on!

Stylish: This is super exciting! What are you most excited for your fans and shoppers to experience in the store?

Hannah Skvarla: I think we’re really excited to be able to meet our customers. Being online, you don’t get to. There are no faces. It’s really gonna be exciting to have conversations, to be able to talk about each product, to be able to tell their stories and help people find gifts. All of that in-person time is something we’re really looking forward to.

Lauren Conrad: I’m excited for people to experience our one of a kind-pieces. You know, we have so many beautiful handmade items, especially the textiles and when you get to see them up close you get to see how beautiful they are and you can really understand and appreciate how much time went into them.

Stylish: Amazing. And you guys have incredible style and are obviously so great at curating things and putting them together. How do you think your styles have changed throughout the years?

HS: I mean… truthfully in both personal and home decor I’ve learned so much from Lauren because I love crazy, loud and colorful things, but she’s always like, “Tone it down. Tone it down.” But when you look at Lauren’s style over the years it’s always been so classic and I think sticking with classics and not going too wild is something I’ve learned from her.

LC: Hannah has been able to find a really good balance because she’s really gotten really good about adding pops of color to a more neutral palette, which again, I think it goes in both her wardrobe and her love of rainbows.

Stylish: Are there any outfits that you look back on in the past that you’ve worn that you’re like, “Oh my god. That was so cringeworthy. I can’t believe I wore that.”

LC: Yeah, but I feel like we were always in good company. Everybody was doing it, so I didn’t feel so bad.

Stylish: And then do you feel like your styles have changed as mothers? Like is it more practical or anything like that?

LC: Yeah I mean … well I work from home most days now so that obviously I am more casual in my everyday clothing. But I think also it makes you look forward to dressing up as well. I was just telling someone that I’m either very casual or very dressed up. There’s not really an in between anymore, except for days like this or if I have meetings. I think on the whole it’s become all about practical dressing.

HS: I would just add that I will not sacrifice comfort, so it’s a lot of flats, it’s a lot of flowy dresses.

With reporting by Carly Sloane.

