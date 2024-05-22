Lauryn Hill proved that more is more with her bold outfit at the Grammy Museum’s 2024 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala in Los Angeles.

Hill, 48, attended the Tuesday, May 21, event — where recordings from her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, were inducted to the Grammy Hall of Fame alongside music by Guns N’ Roses, Donna Summer, Wanda Jackson and more — in a black vest and gold button-adorned blazer from Balmain. She paired the pieces with a peach-colored tiered tulle skirt that billowed out into a cascading train, perfectly embodying maximalism.

The singer packed on the accessories, starting with a thick gold choker and a floral brooch at her neckline. Her hair was covered in multicolored beads, including metallic pieces that matched her jewelry.

For glam, Hill rocked a dark matte lip that was contrasted by pearls and gold eyeshadow on her lids. She topped the beat off with heavy black eyeliner.

On the red carpet, Hill posed solo and with her kids Selah and YG Marley. She shares Selah, 25, YG, 22, as well as sons Zion, 26, John, 20, and daughter Sarah, 16, with ex-husband Rohan Marley, the son of late reggae icon Bob Marley. She is also mom to son Miach, 12, from a different relationship.

Hours after her big honor at the Grammy Gala, Hill was recognized again by Apple Music. On Wednesday, May 22, the streaming platform revealed its list of the 100 best albums in history, with The Miseducation Lauryn Hill scoring the No. 1 spot.

Of the achievement, Hill said in a press release, “This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love.”

Apple News called the record a “seismic event” and a “stunningly raw, profound look into the spiritual landscape not just of one of the era’s biggest stars, but of the era itself.”

Following the album’s 1998 release — which marked Hill’s first solo project after the disbandment of The Fugees, her band with Wyclef Jean and Pras — she racked up several Grammys at the 41st annual ceremony, including Album of the Year, Best R&B Album, Best New Artist and Best Rhythm & Blues Song for “Doo Wop.”

Other albums included in Apple’s top 100 include Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black and Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version).