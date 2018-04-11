From product hacks to desert island essentials, there is no better team to go to for beauty advice than the ladies of Glam Masters — Lifetime’s new Kim Kardashian-produced competition show that has beauty bloggers and influencers go head-to-head to impress a panel of industry giants. Actress Laverne Cox, YouTube makeup expert Kandee Johnson and Milk Makeup co-founder and Marie Claire senior fashion editor Zanna Roberts Rassi star as judges, and the fab trio stopped by Us Weekly to dish on their go-to beauty products and their Hollywood muses. Check out the video above to see what they had to say!

When it comes to their biggest beauty hack, Rassi and Johnson were surprised to learn that Cox is a baby shampoo devotee — much to the chagrin of her dermatologist. “I’ve been using baby shampoo to wash my face for years, which is a little weird,” the Orange Is the New Black star revealed. “My dermatologist doesn’t like it but I’m just so used to it … and my skin’s not bad.”

Johnson, who has over 3.9 million subscribers on YouTube, shared that she likes to stay moisturized at night by applying a coating of the Alba Un-Petroleum Multi-Purpose Jelly around her eyes before going to bed. While the shiny stuff may be a bit messy, the makeup guru joked that it keeps her skin feeling “moist and soft” like “buttered bread” instead of dehydrated like a “dry crouton.”

“If you don’t butter that bread, you’re going to have a crouton,” she quipped. “I do not wanna be looking like a crouton.”

Named Glam Masters for a reason, the trio admitted that they each have a beauty product — or two — they don’t leave home without. Rassi is all about the highlighter — stashing the Milk Makeup Highlighter in Lit in her purse because she says you can “pop it on any point in the face” for a lit-from-within glow.

Johnson, who has tried her fair share of highlighters, agreed that the Milk Makeup glow-booster more than lives up to it’s “lit” name. “That thing is sold out,” she lamented. “I went to like five Sephora [stores] trying to find that, and it was sold out everywhere.” And, when it comes to her own desert-island essential, she says she is never without a lip liner and lipstick because they require constant touch-ups.

On the days she is doing her own makeup, Cox says can’t be bothered with worrying about how she looks, so she always keeps pressed powder and mascara in her arsenal. “If it needs a touch up, I can’t be bothered,” she told Us. “It’s like if I’m doing my makeup on the fly … those are my basics.”

For more beauty tips and tricks, watch the video above. And catch the ladies on Glam Masters, Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

