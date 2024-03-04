Laverne Cox is in her “warrior” era.

Cox, 51, looked seriously stylish in black breastplate at the Mugler fall/winter fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, March 3. The plexiglass piece perfectly outlined her curves and defined her hips. It was finished with an open back. Cox paired it with sheer black tights, thong underwear and satin heels.

For glam, Cox stunned with a slicked-back ponytail that cascaded to her waist. She made her look even more glamorous with a bright red lip, long lashes and silver statement earrings.

Outside of the show, Cox described her outfit to i-D Magazine, sharing that it was designed by Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader for the label’s spring/summer 2024 collection.

“[The outfit] opened the last show, actually. I happened to be at the last show when it came down the runway. I was screaming! I knew I had to have it,” she said. “We actually had to do a 3D scan of my body because this is plexiglass. Then they made a resin piece for it. I had a fitting in that and now we have the plexiglass!”

She continued, “I feel like a warrior, I feel like a fembot, I feel amazing.”

When she’s not showing off her style at fashion shows, Cox can be found rocking red carpets while hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet.

At the 2024 Grammys last month, she looked like a sculpture in an artistic Comme des Garçons dress. The design featured a strappy neckline, fitted waist and a protruding skirt made of different fabrics. Ahead of the awards ceremony, she told InStyle that she’s “deeply humbled” to own the dress and wear it “whenever” she wants.

“Whenever I wear Comme, I feel like I’m wearing living, breathing art,” she said, adding, “The drama of this silhouette is a fashion fantasy come to life for me.”